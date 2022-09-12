Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $50.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

ALLY opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

