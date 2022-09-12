Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 78.70 ($0.95), with a volume of 485465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Alliance Pharma Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7,700.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.26.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.