Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 2,120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $34,259,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,648,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,684,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $7,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,849,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,444,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 2,120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $34,259,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,648,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,684,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,589,212 shares of company stock valued at $56,761,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

