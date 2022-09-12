Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Boosted by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,942,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.33.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.95. 5,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

