Algorand Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $88.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00069402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00031084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007639 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,305,446 coins and its circulating supply is 6,920,025,088 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

