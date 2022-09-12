Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 4.4%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.21. 3,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 648,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Alector Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $831.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alector by 25.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Alector by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 158.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 88.7% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 259,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

