Akanda Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 12th (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda’s (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 12th. Akanda had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Akanda Stock Up 8.8 %

AKAN opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

