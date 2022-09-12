Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AIRT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.