Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.0937 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. Telegram | Github | Medium | Facebook | Forum “

