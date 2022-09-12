Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,420,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

