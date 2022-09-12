ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

ADTRAN Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $988.27 million, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADTRAN

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

