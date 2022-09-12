Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,620 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,335.17 ($28.22).

Admiral Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up GBX 69 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,270 ($27.43). 220,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,089.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,296.83. The stock has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,746.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,558 ($42.99).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28). In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total value of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

