Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.38

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $86.28, with a volume of 14515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after buying an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,607,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

