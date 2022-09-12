Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 19942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 133.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

