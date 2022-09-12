ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 480,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,646. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ABM Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

