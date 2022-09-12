Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 162,655 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $14.62.

Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abcam by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

