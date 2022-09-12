86,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. Affirm accounts for approximately 3.4% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $2,198,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 643,926 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

AFRM traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $26.51. 36,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257,851. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

