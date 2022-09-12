81,291 Shares in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Acquired by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 81,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,484,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,533,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $13,406,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPYA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

