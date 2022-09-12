660,000 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by General Equity Holdings LP

General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000. RealReal accounts for approximately 3.6% of General Equity Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 53.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 495,288 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 62.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 917,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 353,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 47,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,660. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

