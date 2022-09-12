5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Up 8.4%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 213,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

FEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

