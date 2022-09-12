549,988 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Bought by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 549,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,000. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises about 3.1% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after buying an additional 685,238 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,860,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,352,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,421,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 805,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after buying an additional 307,494 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,022. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

