54,286 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Power Corp of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.02. 8,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

