504,632 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Purchased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 504,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 2.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,341. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.