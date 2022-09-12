4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,800

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,735 ($45.13) on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,175 ($26.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,090 ($49.42). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,900.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,305.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.01 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $22.99. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

