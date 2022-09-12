480,000 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Purchased by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,000. LivePerson comprises about 4.5% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.64% of LivePerson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $921.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

