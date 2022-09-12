4,594 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,785,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 176,799 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,177,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.56. 27,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,348. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63.

