3,910 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in S&P Global by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after buying an additional 179,774 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,153,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $372.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,289. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.