36,108 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,319,000 after purchasing an additional 598,550 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $112.28. 55,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,860. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.