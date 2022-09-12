34,067 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Bought by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,778,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 541,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

ULCC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 10,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,076. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

