338,864 Shares in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Acquired by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 338,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000. VersaBank comprises about 2.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in VersaBank by 3.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VersaBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in VersaBank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 6.4% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VBNK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $203.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

VersaBank Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

