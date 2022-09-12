325 Capital LLC Purchases 61,909 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

325 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. TransAct Technologies comprises about 5.4% of 325 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 325 Capital LLC owned 10.21% of TransAct Technologies worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TACT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,529. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.76.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

