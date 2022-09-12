310,096 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 310,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.41. 81,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.