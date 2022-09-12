30,000 Shares in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Mandiant makes up approximately 0.6% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of MNDT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,902. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

