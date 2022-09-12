2Xideas AG Sells 1,446 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

2Xideas AG lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

