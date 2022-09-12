2Xideas AG Purchases 6,561 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

2Xideas AG raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.42. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

