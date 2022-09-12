2Xideas AG Purchases 412 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

2Xideas AG increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 297.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group lowered their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

KLA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $357.84. 5,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.71 and its 200-day moving average is $344.08. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

