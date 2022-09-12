2Xideas AG Has $41.90 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

2Xideas AG raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 914,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for 3.0% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in New York Times were worth $41,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 152.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.89. 4,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,528. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

