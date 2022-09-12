2Xideas AG Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

2Xideas AG lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $287.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,713. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.