2Xideas AG Acquires 9,587 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for approximately 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned 0.20% of Universal Display worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Display by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.68. 3,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.23. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

