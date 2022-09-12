2Xideas AG Acquires 4,542 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Etsy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $13,166,674. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.73. 38,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.