2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get 2U alerts:

Institutional Trading of 2U

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

2U Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. 2U has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.