23,134 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.36. 26,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,947. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.