1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,862 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $52,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. Truist Financial lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

