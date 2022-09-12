19,339 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.8 %

DD stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. 56,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,604. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

