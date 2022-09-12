18,500 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EQT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in EQT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

EQT Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 132,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,933. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.