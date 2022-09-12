1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,170 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Tractor Supply worth $404,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $70,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $202.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,225. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average of $204.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

