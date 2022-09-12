1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,418,599 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,422,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,418,599 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.5% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $943,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,486,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,092,000 after buying an additional 577,891 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 234,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. 90,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,739. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

