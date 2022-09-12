1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,949,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,689,147 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.30% of Fortis worth $534,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $313,094,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortis by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,300 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 36.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,811,000 after acquiring an additional 512,100 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth about $21,359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

