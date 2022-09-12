1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 343,957 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,957 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.43% of American Tower worth $481,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.90. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $298.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

