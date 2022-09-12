1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $270.65 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.34% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $270,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 45,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,858 shares of company stock valued at $16,335,854. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.88. 7,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

